Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has congratulated Senate President, Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on their respective victories, yesterday.

The Kano governor made the statement immediately after the election of the two presiding officers, which took place in both chambers of the National Assembly.

According to Ganduje, he did all he could to see that all lawmakers from Kano, Senators and House of Representatives members, put their weight behind the newly-elected leaders; during their campaigns because he believed in their capacity.

“Both leaders who emerged, yesterday, made it clear at intervals that Kano state was the first state in the country to support, from day one, their candidature for the positions they just secured.”

Ganduje assured Nigerians that the new leadership of the National Assembly will benefit immensely from the experience, commitment and patriotic posture of the new leaders.