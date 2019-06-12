Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has congratulated newly-elected presiding officers and members of the ninth National Assembly on their successful inauguration.

The governor congratulated senators Ahmad Lawan and Ovie Omo-Agege on their election as president and deputy president of the Senate respectively.

He also congratulated Femi Gbajabiamila and Idris Ahmed Wase on their emergence as speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.

In a statement in Asaba, Okowa lauded the resilience and political sagacity of the newly-elected presiding officers of the National Assembly.

He commended members of both chambers for their choice of leaders, noting that Nigerians were eagerly awaiting a vibrant and independent National Assembly to make good laws for the good governance, security and welfare of the people.