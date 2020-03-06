Steve Agbota

The House Committee on Maritime Safety, Education and Administration has ordered the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to put into use the N50 billion floating dock acquired by the agency in order to generate revenue for the government.

House Committee Chairman, Maritime Safety, Education and Administration, Linda Ikpeazu, stated this during an oversight visit to the Agency’s headquarters in Lagos.

She said the floating dock had the potential to grow government revenue and urged NIMASA to expedite action and put the facility into use.

Ikpeazu also urged NIMASA to ensure that the Command Control Communication Intelligence (C4I) is integrated with other maritime agencies platforms to ensure maximum security of the nation’s waterways, adding that it is important that the platform is independent of external interference.

“We have seen the floating dock, that is a very big project, it has been completed, but has not been put into use. You have to do what needs to be done to make sure that it is moved to a permanent site so it has to put into work. Obviously, where it is now, it can’t work. The floating dock needs a place where the water is deeper, and of course the area has to be prepared for it to operate. The floating dock is a very big project that is going to bring a lot of revenue into the country. NIMASA is one of the revenue generating agencies in the country. So it is of interest to us that it generates revenue,” she said.