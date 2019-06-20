From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the aftermath of the elections of presiding officers of the National Assembly, there are indications that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is considering sanctions on own lawmakers who worked against its interest in the election.

Prior to the inauguration of the Ninth Assembly, PDP had adopted former Senate leader, Ali Mohammed Ndume and Hon. Umar Bago as its preferred candidates for the positions of Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives, respectively.

However, Ndume and Bago, despite their endorsement by the PDP scored 28 and 76 votes respectively in the contest for the leadership of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The PDP has 44 senators and 128 members in the House. Some of them openly canvassed support for Gbajabiamila.

A high ranking party source told Daily Sun, yesterday, that the PDP leadership has noted the role of some of its members in the emergence of the new leadership of the National Assembly and will take appropriate action against them.

The source said that PDP leaders are furious that some of their members in the National Assembly sabotaged the party in the leadership election, “for their selfish gains.

He stated that the development is also guiding the PDP leaders in deciding those who will save as principal officers from the opposition party in the ninth Assembly

“The party is collating the details of those members who treacherously refused to toe the party’s line. Even very senior members of the House sold out because they pursued their own agenda. They went and had all sorts of agreements. Some of them were even swayed by the enticement of the financial inducement. Some of us are happy because it has exposed the characters and the kind of people they are. And, it has saved the party a lot of troubles, because, we might have entrusted a lot of critical responsibilities to such people, without knowing. It is not just the members, even some governors sabotaged the party by directing lawmakers from their states to vote against the party.”

The party has taken note. And the party will definitely take action.”

To this end, Daily Sun gathered that the actions of its lawmakers during the election of the National Assembly leadership will form part of the agenda for a meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee in Abuja, today.