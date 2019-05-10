Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, Save Ogbia Movement (SOM), has insisted that former president Goodluck Jonathan worked against the interests of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the National Assembly election.

Though PDP won the Ogbia Federal Constituency seat, it, however, lost the Bayelsa East Senatorial seat and the Nembe/Brass Federal Constituency seat. The party had recently inaugurated a central working stock-taking committee and eight different stock-taking panels for the eight local government councils to identify and evaluate performance of top party members and political appointees in the success or failure of the party during the election.

SOM, in a statement by Franklin Azibola James, said the former president, despite benefitting immensely from PDP, abandoned candidates of his party, especially in Ogbia Local Government Area and the entire East senatorial district in the last election. He said while Jonathan urged PDP members to vote for the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, he encouraged them to vote their choice in the National and House of Assembly elections.

James lamented that Jonathan’s disposition and lack of contributions to the party made the elections difficult for the PDP and brought the ugly narrative of an opposition party winning his senatorial district.