George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The South East APC Grassroots Mobilisers, has flayed attempts by some leaders of the party at the national level to shut out Imo State chapter from taking any principal position in either the House of Representatives or the Senate.

The group regretted that the systematic conspiracy to exclude Imo, the only state that has produced an APC governor in the entire South East from taking a principal position at the National Assembly, would spell doom for the party in the zone.

A statement signed by the coordinators in the five states of the South East namely Chimaroke Uzoma, Abia State, Benjamin Ekeanyanwu, Imo State, Ohaeri Placid, Ebonyi, Oguh Chijioke, Enugu and Ekwueme Anthony, Anambra State read: “It is important to remind our leaders that among the five states in the South East, only Imo and Abia states have elected members of the National Assembly on our party’s platform.

“It is only fair that, considering the enormous contributions of the Imo State chapter of the APC towards sustaining the party in the South East, Imo should be considered for any leadership position of the Ninth National Assembly zoned to the South East. This is both fair and politically correct.”