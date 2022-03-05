From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, said the rejection of five gender bills by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-controlled National Assembly is a major setback for Nigeria’s democratic advancement.

Governor Wike wondered the kind of humanity that the leadership of APC and its members have to deny women desirable roles in politics.

The Rivers State governor made the assertion at the inauguration of Ahoada -Odiemerenyi -Ihugbogo -Odieke road project in Ahoada-East Local Government Area on Friday.

He said women, including the wives of the president and vice president,

Mrs. Aisha Buhari and Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo respectively, had approached, lobbied and secured the promise from members of the National Assembly for affirmative action for them.

Governor Wike stated that it is rather baffling that the lawmakers voted to frustrate the bill.

He said: “Look at what happened in the National Assembly. I watched it and I laughed when I saw our wives and women were disgraced. It has never happened anywhere. I saw wives of the president and vice president go to plenary session of the National Assembly to lobby them, to please help them.

“They (National Assembly) promised them. The party (APC) promised them. The same party that promised them failed them.”

Governor Wike said such thing would not be allowed to happen in progressive societies that have continued to harness the potential of women in the advancement of their countries.