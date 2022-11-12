From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senators on Saturday asked the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) to release more funds to Visible Concept, the construction firm, handling the N30 billion renovation work at the National Assembly.

Senators also gave marching orders on the speedy completion and delivery of the projects.

This is as the site engineer of Visible Concept, handling the renovation work of the National Assembly Complex, Tajudeen Olanipekun, demanded more mobilisation funds in the presence of the Executive Secretary of FCDA, Shehu Hadi Ahmad during an on the spot assessment of the projects by Senate Committee on FCT.

FCDA had in March this year due to serious dilapidation of National Assembly Complex, awarded contracts for rehabilitation of critical segments like Hallowed Chambers of the Senate and the House of Representatives , the Dome in the White House as well as construction of office of National Assembly Service Commission ( NASC) and Library at the cost of N30 bilion.

Contractors handling the projects which were to be delivered in phases between January and August 2023, were given N9billion mobilisation fee as disclosed by the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello in June this year during the first on the spot assessment visit made on it by the Senate Committee on FCT.

But at the second on the spot assessment visit carried out by Senator Smart Adeyemi led committee on Saturday , members of the committee were worried at the slow space of work.

Adeyemi in particular said though the renovation works being carried out at both chambers were commendable but the slow spate of work very worrisome.

He pointedly told the contractor that , except for miracle, the January 2023 deadline for delivery of transformed Hallowed Chambers , was no longer feasible.

“This project must not be abandoned in anyway . The Hallowed Chambers are expected to be completed and delivered by the end of January 2023.

“But the level of work seen here today is not pointing at that which to us, is a threat to our legislative duties and functions.

“Non-completion of this project at designated times , is even a threat to democracy itself because we don’t want the incoming government to inherit it as an abandoned one.

“So, this committee wants to know challenges confronting the contractors as regards expeditious execution of the projects,” he asked.

In his response , the site engineer said fluctuations in the value of Naira to US dollar have been problematic for them in importation of required materials and equipments coupled with the need for more mobilisation funds from FCDA.

Disturbed by the response, Adeyemi told the Executive Secretary of FCDA to get in touch with the Minister for more funds for the contractor.

“The Executive Secretary of FCDA and Chief of Staff to the Minister , you have heard the contractor . Please give them more money for this project because we don’t want to hand over problem to the incoming government.

“Even if it is bond to be taken from a bank , let it be done for timely completion of the project please.

“For us in the National Assembly , we want well transformed Hallowed Chambers to be handed over latest by April 2023,” he said.

Other lawmakers at the oversight visit , were Senators Lekan Mustapha , Danjuma Laah , Jibtin Isah , Micheal Nnachi etc.