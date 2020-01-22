Fred Itua, Abuja

The National Assembly, yesterday, made a case for a new leadership recruitment process as panacea to some of the challenges facing the country.

Director General of the National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar Suleiman, stated this in Abuja, yesterday, during the zonal quiz competition on legislature and democracy for selected schools in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

NILDS is an organ of the National Assembly. The Act establishing the Institute was signed into law in 2011 by ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Professor Suleiman, a former Minister of National Planning, who queried the process for the recruitment of leaders in the country, linked the leadership crisis to the many years of military rule.

“What is the leadership recruitment in this country? How do we elect leaders? For a long time, we have had soldiers and military people as heads of government. That has affected our democratic and recruitment process in Nigeria. We don’t have to snatch ballot boxes and win illegally. We need to begin to examine how we recruit our leaders. One of the ways to do that is to train young students. We can survive as a nation if we can live peacefully. We can achieve that if we allow true democracy to thrive in o system. We must ensure that our younger ones are not used as thugs during elections,” he said.