Magnus Eze, Enugu

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has faulted the bill by the National Assembly on sexual harassment in tertiary institutions, describing it as discriminatory.

ASUU which launched a two-week warning strike three days ago during a public hearing expressed concerns over the proposed “Sexual harassment of students in tertiary educational institution prohibition bill,” sponsored by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege.

National President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, who addressed newsmen on the outcomes of their two-day National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Enugu, Monday, posited that sexual harassment was not exclusive to the tertiary institutions.

He said no sector in Nigeria was immune from the social malaise, including the legislative arm of government that was proposing the discriminatory legislation with the aim of punishing workers in tertiary institutions.

The union said that it was unheard of that laws were made for a segment of the society, noting that such a move was against the rule of jurisprudence.

“Our union condemns, in totality, all forms of sexual harassment no matter its origin. We also condemn the abuse of power in any form.”