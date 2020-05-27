Daniel Kanu

Activist and Secretary-General, United

Niger Delta Energy Development Security

Strategy (UNDEDSS), Comrade Tony Uranta,

has urged the Federal Government to show

more concern to the neglect of the Niger Delta

region even as he expressed regrets at what is

playing out at the Niger Delta Development

Commission (NDDC). He made the remarks

and more in this interview.

Recently, the United Niger Delta

Energy Development Security

Strategy (UNDEDSS), where you

are the Secretary-General has

continued to raise the alarm concerning the Niger-Delta neglect…

(Cuts in) We are worried. In a sense, the

Federal Government seems to have forgotten

the Niger-Delta. I used the word “forgotten”

because the Federal Government is basking

in a false sense of euphoria that makes them

relax their need to pacify or encourage positive

actions and reactions in all the zones of the

country but especially the Niger Delta. The

Niger Delta is the cash cow but neglected to

perish. Let me begin with the recent statement

by the Minister of Finance. She said Nigeria is

too big for the government to control. I did not

ever expect that I will ever hear that kind of

statement from any leading member of the government, let alone a Minister of finance who is

supposed to be in charge of the economy and

its management. This is especially relevant to

us in the Niger Delta being the ones that have

been the cash-cows of the country and especially now that, that doomsday we had always been

talking about is on us in Nigeria and the Niger

Delta especially due to the reduction or virtual

cancellation of value in the oil industry. But

we want to state that Nigeria as we have often

been saying but which the people have been

over-looking, is really a gas-rich country that

has been over-focusing on the oil. The Niger

Delta is still rich in gas and remains relevant

any day. So, while oil prices have plummeted,

we must not forget that gas prices have risen

even within this period, so the Niger Delta

will remain a cash-cow of the nation for the

foreseeable future. Therefore, nobody should

disregard the importance of that region to the

extent of tampering with the economy because

of the multiplier effects that will impact the

national economy disproportionately once the

Niger Delta is badly handled or the management of the economy of the Niger Delta which

is the: environment, the people and the goods

and services available to the Niger-Delta, in

a sense of allocation, management, etc. if

anybody misuses or misapplies the opportunities available to the region, we will end up

facing a worst downward spiral in the economy

than we are facing at the moment. We must

remember that Nigeria is definitely going to

enter into a recession; we cannot avoid it with

the COVID-19 hitting all nation; even major

developed countries are going to spiral into

a recession, so it is with that in mind that we

now must do those things that are supposed to

keep the region robust and in temperate conditions such as to keep the economy, the political

economy stable. This is why it is disheartening

to realise that when the Federal Government

has been disbursing stimulus packages recently,

they have neglected Rivers State, Bayelsa, and

Delta states and these are key states in the

development of the economy of Nigeria, which

has caused the River State governor to take

up a belligerent attitude towards the Federal

Government. The Federal Government in its

reaction, for example, has taken supposedly the

powers of the management of the COVID-19

from the state government and invested it in

the Commissioner of Police. That is ridiculous

for you to say a Commissioner of Police is now

in charge of managing such a health disaster,

a pandemic that could envelop a major state

as the Rivers State just because of political reasons. It is not in the interest of Nigerians or

of the Buhari administration to persist in this

stand-off with Governor Wike. Gov. Wike has

the support of Niger Deltans and the Federal

Government is ending up making him become

the leader of the region by default because

everybody now sees him as the champion of

Niger-Delta issues. So, the Federal Government if it continues in this way will end up

imbuing Gov Wike with certain mystic powers

such as it did to Nnamdi Kanu of IPOB by

persecuting him, making him a martyr of sort

and strengthening his position for the South

Easterners as a speaker for the masses.

It becomes necessary to ask: Why is the

government dragging its feet concerning the

remediation of the environment in the Niger

Delta. There has been no action so far as to

the beginning of remediation in other parts of

the region apart from Ogoni Land and even

though, in the much orchestrated Ogoni land

situation, there is little or nothing to show for

the supposed action that has been claimed to

be going on since 2015 to date in Ogoni land.

The Ogonis are becoming restive and they have

been letting leaders of the region know that

there might be a backlash against the Federal

Government from Ogoni land. This is in a season when nearly all the states are determined

to get the Federal Government to be more alive

to its responsibilities in the region.

Another crucial issue is not relocating the

dry dock to its proper place, which is in the

Niger Delta region. We still have the dry dock

which is the biggest dry dock in Africa lying fallow in the waters of Lagos State, whereas this

was supposed to be taken straight into the Niger Delta, ostensibly, originally into Delta state

next to the Maritime university so as to provide

a ground for practicals for students in that University. The idea of the dry dock was initiated

through NIMASA, under the Akpobolokemi

management in the last administration and

when the dry dock was ready, Nigeria refused

initially to pay the balance of monies due to

the manufacturers who were supposed to build

and transfer the dry dock to us. It was meant to

be located in Okerenkoko next to the Maritime

University; it will be the biggest investment in

the Niger Delta by this administration. It will

open up the area, generate both employment

and huge revenue from the maritime sector for

the government but it is being frustrated. We

demand that before the end of the next quarter, this dry dock be moved and permanently

installed and commissioned within the Niger

Delta. We cannot keep holding our people back

from reacting because it is their property in a

sense, and the pain of not having that property

increasing the positive economic outlook of the

region is real; that pain being real, the people

are beginning to complain and we cannot keepstifling their cries. So, when you say the people

are complaining because of non-evidence

of progress in Ogoni land remediation, the

people are complaining about non-evidence of

any other remediation in the Niger Delta; the

people are complaining of non-action in the

movement, installation, and commissioning of

the shipbuilding dry dock in Niger Delta; we

have too many complains building up and it

is just common sense to know that if you have

pressure building from different directions,

the greatest possibility for an explosion or

implosion, in this case, becomes very high.

This I think should be taken care of by the

Federal Government who still is in control and

determines what should go on there.Are you satisfied on what is going on in NDDC and its auditing by

the Interim Management Committee (IMC)?

What is going on there is annoying and

our people will react if not properly handled

by the government. The interference by the

National Assembly in the executives’ decisions

regarding the region in respect of the Niger

Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and

its interim management committee (IMC) are

very relevant at this time. We were the ones

that kept shouting that people are mismanaging the NDDC and that corruption is endemic

in that system and we wanted the system

probed. The government finally agrees to

probe it and decides that rather than institute

a full board that they will appoint an Interim

Management Committee (IMC) of three

people to be in charge of the forensic auditing

of the NDDC; however, since the inauguration

of the IMC under the leadership at that time

of Barrister Joy Nunieh, there has been very

strong backlash coming from the National

Assembly for two reasons. The National Assembly leadership especially represented by

the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Omo Agege

was the one that proposed the new board and

management of the Niger Delta and gave that

proposal to the president, and the presidency

initially announced the board and asked the

members nominated to be screened by the

senate. However, the region through its many

organs like PANDEF, UNDEDSS, and the

creeks, I used that term to always represent the

restive elements within the region who sometimes agitate with violence or with actions that

could damage the economy. Everybody came

together and said those nominees for the chairmanship and the managing directorship were

not supposed to be from those states because

the Niger Delta region rotates the positions

round the state and based on that, there was

pressure on the government to jettison that list

or at least remove two people especially and

now create a new list going by the convention that has been in place since the inception

of the NDDC. Rather than face politics, the

government chose an alternative way and said

Ok.. before we face all that issue, (fighting among ourselves) that they are going to inaugurate an IMC that will be specifically charged

with primarily ensuring that the forensic audit

is carried out. Now as soon as this IMC came

into existence, the first thing that turned out

was that certain people who are among the

leadership of this same National Assembly

who have selfish corrupt interest are now kicking, ensuring they sabotage good efforts of the

IMC. They will say pay me as a consultant to

ensure that the oil companies contribute their

statutory funds that are due to the NDDC.

But during the time of Alaibe and the other

administrations before this last two administrations of the NDDC, the oil companies were

in fact virtually the only ones meeting up with

the statutory demands, therefore, there was

no need to even ask any department in the

commission to be specifically positioned to

make sure these dues are collected let alone

to give it out as a consultancy to any company.

Now we know that the companies are owned

by some members of the National Assembly

leadership. In fact, Joy Nunieh exposed some

of those behind it, collecting billions monthly

for doing nothing and she cut off some of those

payments and ended those contracts. She

threatened to force those people to pay back

those monies before she was removed.

But should we not also blame

members of the Niger Delta region

for being part of the corruption

link?

Yes you are correct. From now on PANDEF

and UNDEDSS have decided that we want to

also focus on the corruption within the region

itself. We have more than enough corruption

in the federal system and we are aware of it

and how it is negatively impacting the region

but our own people, and our own institutions

run by our people are the greatest defaulters

when it comes to the issue of transparency,

accountability, and integrity. Our representatives in NASS are going to be on focus. We will

be studying, looking at what contributions our

elected public office holders at the national

level make in respect to promoting pro-NigerDelta issues in the National Assembly. So, each

member of the National Assembly from the

Niger-Delta will be x-rayed and we have set up

in UNDEDSS, for example, a team that will be

headed by the UNDEDESS president (Prof. Pat

Utomi) that will be looking at the contributions

of our members in the National Assembly.

There is this uproar about the

Almajirai migration to the South in

recent times which most security

experts say is dangerous? What is

your view on that?

First of all, let’s put it on record that UNDEDSS believes in the right of every Nigerian to

freely move within Nigeria and live anywhere

in Nigeria provided they are moving and living as proscribed by the constitution and the

laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The

unfortunate thing or the scary thing is that

the people who are carrying this movement

now are moving illegally because there is a

shutdown in inter-state movement.

As a member of the Southern and Middle

Belt leaders’ forum, I stand with the forum in

saying that whilst we support movements of

Nigerians freely, we are against these illegal or

illegitimate movements of able-bodied men.

There are stories of the discovery of arms

and ammunition being moved into the Southern states and being intercepted by both the

security and local vigilante. Now who are the

people moving arms into the South? Who are

the people moving men into the South? We

must admit that what is happening is nefarious,

it’s suspicious and we demand that the Federal

Government says something about it. It might

be taken as migration for deadly reasons if the

government continues to keep mute. I see

them as a very mysterious army that connotes

a security risk for Nigeria as a whole and for

Southern Nigeria.