From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly chapter, on Tuesday, suspended its week long strike over unpaid allowances.

The PASAN Chairman, Sunday Sabiyi, while addressing the protesting workers, at the entrance of the National Assembly, on Tuesday, said the strike was suspended following agreements reached with the National Assembly.

Nevertheless, Sabiyi said the workers will resume the industrial action, if the agreements were not implemented by the of July.