Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), National Assembly chapter, has kicked against alleged plot to reverse the implementation of the new condition of service for National Assembly staff.

The revised condition of service for National Assembly has been a source of controversy in the federal legislature as contending interest groups has been at dagger drawn over the issue.

However, PASAN, in a letter, to the President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, said there were underground moves to scuttle the continued implementation of the revised condition of service.

It called on the leadership of the National Assembly to intervene in the interest of the staff of the federal legislature..

The letter signed by the secretary, Suleiman Haruna, and eight others, faulted claims that some of the provions of the revised conditions of service were smuggled into the initial proposal by the management of the National Assembly.

According to PASAN, ” It is pertinent we state categorically here that the whole idea of the revision of the condition of service of the National Assembly was initiated by PASAN, FCT Zonal Chapter (National Assembly and National Assembly Service Commission Chapters) in collaboration with the PASAN National Body and had guarded jealously, all the submissions made from the initiation to its final approval. We wish to add that there was never a time any person or group of persons smuggled any addition into the whole proposal. The proposal came as a whole and went through the legislative process.”

It added that “The 8th National Assembly in its wisdom considered and approved the Revised Condition of Service which implementation commenced since May, 2019 to the joy of the staff. Permit us to draw your attention to the faceless individuals who have exhibited their ignorance by alleging that the Revised Condition of Service requires Presidential assent when on the contrary, all it requires was the approval of the two chambers in line with the NASC Act 2014, as it is a quasi regulation.

“The staff of National Assembly never had a general meeting challenging the approved Revised Condition of Service nor protested against it till date. As elected representatives of our colleagues, it is our responsibility to see the complete and full implementation of the Revised Condition of Service which is their utmost desire. “