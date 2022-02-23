From Fred Itua and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Senate and the House of Representatives, yesterday, fixed March 1 to 3 to vote on review of the 1999 Constitution.

While the senate slated March 1 to vote on the report of its Committee on Constitution Review, the House of Representatives scheduled March 2 and 3 for the exercise.

Chairman of the Senate Committee, Ovie Omo-Agege, made the disclosure at the start of plenary, yesterday, following an announcement made to invite members of the committee to a meeting.

Omo-Agege, who presided over the session, disclosed that copies of the report of the Constitution Review Committee would be distributed to lawmakers tomorrow. He, therefore, appealed to senators to study the report ahead of its consideration and ensure they were present during plenary next Tuesday to avail themselves of the opportunity to vote on it.

According to the lawmaker who also chairs the Constitution Review Committee, for some provisions of the report to be considered and voted on, the mandatory two-thirds and four-fifth requirements of membership of the entire Senate must be met by the chamber.

Omo-Agege said: “The Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution will meet Tuesday (yesterday), 22nd day of February, 2022, immediately after plenary sitting at room 221 of the Senate building.

“Please, this meeting is very crucial. On Wednesday, the Senate President will announce that the report of the Constitution Review Committee will be laid tomorrow and, thereafter, we will take our vote on March 1st which would be Tuesday.

“That will give us about four to five days to review the report, consult as we deem fit and be prepared to vote. It is imperative that all of our colleagues be present on that day.

“As you know, there are certain amendments that will require the two-thirds majority of all our colleagues – the entire Senate – not two-third of those who are present, but two-thirds of the entire membership of the Senate and, indeed, there are some other provisions that would require four-fifths of the entire Senate.

“So, please, it is my appeal without prejudice to the announcement the Senate President will make tomorrow, in my capacity as the Chairman of the Committee, to urge that all of our members be prepared to be present to cast their vote to cast their vote on Tuesday.

“The report will be laid tomorrow and be made available to all members, which report you will take home and we expect you to bring back to the chamber on Tuesday to cast your vote.”

Similarly, Femi Gbajabiamila said the House of Representatives would vote on the first phase of the review of the 1999 Constitution on Wednesday and Thursday next week.

Consequently, he said there shall be committee meetings and oversight assignments, as all members are expected to be on the floor.

“We will be taking the first part of the constitution review on next week Wednesday and Thursday. No committee meetings. No oversight. Everybody has to be on the floor,” he stated

The Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, had at a recent joint retreat for the National Assembly Committee on Constitution Review and speakers of state Houses of Assembly, said parliament has no preconceived position on any of the issues before it.