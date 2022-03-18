Chairman, Momas Electricity Meter Manufacturing Company (MEMMCOL), Mr Kola Balogun has urged the National Assembly to expedite action on its move to decentralise the national grid due to incessant system collapse.

Balogun made the call in an interview with journalists in Lagos, yesterday.

The national grid has suffered two system collapses within the last three days resulting in power outrages in some parts of the country.

Balogun commended efforts by the National Assembly to move electricity generation and distribution from exclusive to concurrent list in the ongoing amendment of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Honestly they have taken the right step. This has been my advocacy ever since, but it took them a long time to listen to us. We have over 30 years experience in the power sector downstream and we made recommendations that the grid should be decentralised as a matter of urgency

“We have seen that the grid system has failed us. Every time we experience system collapse because of decayed infrastructure. We need a lot of replacement.

“We need substation enhancement, distribution substations, injection substations, transmission substations and network expansion of the transmission substations. So, it is good that we are now moving to separate the grid to allow state and local governments interested in the sector to come in.

“So, the National Assembly has put in a remarkable effort to decentralise the grid and they should license people on kilowatt hour.”

