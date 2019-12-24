Wole Balogun Ado Ekiti

A member of the House of Representatives and Chairman, House Committee on Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), Femi Bamisile, has clarified that a bill pending before the upper chamber of the National Assembly, was not targeted at scrapping the agency.

The member representing Ekiti South Federal constituency II, said the bill, which had passed through the second reading was intended to make FERMA more financially independent to discharge its duty.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress spoke on Monday in Omuo Ekiti, headquarters of Ekiti East Local Government area of Ekiti State while distributing rice and cash gifts to teachers, retirees and local government staff to mark the Christmas and New year’s festivities.

Bamisile said the clarification became imperative following media reports that a bill pending at the Senate seeking to scrap road maintenance agency, had scaled the second reading hurdles .

The federal Lawmaker said “the Senate won’t scrap FERMA. What they are trying to do is to change the name and remove it permanently from the ministry of Works, they want to make it independent.”