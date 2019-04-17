Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of special police detectives to Nassarawa State to fish out those responsible for the massacre and killings of innocent persons in the state.

The detectives comprising personnel of the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) and Specialised Investigators from the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) have also been directed to work with the state police command to prevent a reoccurrence of the attack.

They are also expected to carry out discrete investigation into the killings and bring all those involved to face the wrath of the law.

Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who made this known in a statement, called on members of the public with useful information that could lead to arrest of the criminals to report to the police.

Mba, statement reads: “Against the backdrop of the shootings on April 14, 2019, in Numa Kochu village, Nasarawa State which resulted in the injury to and death of innocent persons, the Inspector General Police M.A. Adamu, has ordered for the immediate deployment of combined units of intervention squads to provide additional support to the existing operatives in the State. The IGP has further directed the Commissioner of Police, Nasarawa State to identify and fish out all persons connected to the dastardly killings.

“While restating the commitment of the force to uncover and bring the perpetrators of the killing to justice, the IGP implores any member of the public with useful and credible information that could aid the ongoing investigation not to hesitate to avail same to the police through the following contacts: 08033097663, 08033674246”