Fred Itua, Abuja

The Leadership of the National Assembly, yesterday, met with Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning and were briefed on plan by the Federal Government to amend the N10.59 trillion 2020 budget passed by the National Assembly in December last year.

The meeting, which had in attendance principal officers from both chambers, was presided over by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The Senate president, in his welcome address, told the Executive to ensure that the interest of Nigerians remains protected in the proposed cut to the 2020 national budget.

Lawan also expressed the willingness of the federal lawmakers to expeditiously consider the proposed amendment to the 2020 budget which the minister said would be presented to the National Assembly by next week.

“The budget amendment is very important, but I believe that when we are faced with this kind of challenge (COVID-19 pandemic), it is an emergency and we should do everything and anything possible to fast track the passage and implementation of the government intervention that is so critical and crucial at this stage. I believe that we shouldn’t delay it any longer. Next week, and I will suggest the early part of next week, we should have that document(MTEF) ready so that we can consider it alongside the budget. It is supposed to be the tonic of what Nigerians are waiting for.”