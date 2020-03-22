Judex Okoro, Calabar

Cross River State chapter of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) seems to be enmeshed in an internal crisis as members of National Assembly and some founding fathers boycotted the ward and local government congresses.

There has been no love lost between Governor Ben Ayade and some members of the National Assembly and some pioneer members who contributed to the success of the party in the past 20 years over who takes control of party structures.

The ward and local congresses of the party were held on Saturday, March 7 and March 21, 2020 across the 196 wards and 18 councils respectively.

But the stakeholders, who have coalesced into Movement for the Restoration of Cross River PDP (MFTROCR) are kicking against the alleged handpicking of ward, chapter and state executives by the party through the alleged instruction of the governor.

The group’s spokesperson, Raymond Takom, said it is quite unfortunate majority of the National Assembly members, foundation members, former elected and political office holders that built the party from the scratch have been thrown out of the party.

Takom, who is a pioneer member, said since inception of the party they have never witnessed the level of impunity during congresses and called on the national leadership to cancel it.

Dismissing the allegations, Publicity Secretary of PDP, Egbung Odama, said the congresses were conducted in consultation with relevant stakeholders from wards to chapter levels.

Egbung maintained that the PDP still remains one indivisible family and everything would be done to carry everybody along as they reposition the part ahead of 2023.

He said: “For the chapter congress, it was conducted in some place through affirmation and where they don’t agree they voted. So, we are sure the members wishes would carry the day in the exercise.

“It is not true that members of the National Assembly boycotted it. Some of them who could not make it have sent in apologies just as some called to congratulate the party for the successful conduct of the congresses.”