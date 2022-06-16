Lawmaker, representing Nigeria at the ECOWAS Parliament, Linda Ikpeazu, has said the five Gender Equity Bills that were initially discarded by the Nigerian National Assembly will be reconsidered.

She made this known, yesterday, while responding to criticisms by some members of the ECOWAS following Nigeria’s presentation at the 2022 First Ordinary Session of the Parliament in Abuja.

Some members of the ECOWAS Parliament had slammed the Nigerian National Assembly for throwing out the Gender Equity Bills that were brought before the House.

Ikpeazu, while reading Nigeria’s report, said despite the five gender bills that were thrown out, Nigeria remained resolute to enacting equitable laws that would address gender inequity.

She, however, noted that more sensitisation would be carried out for members of the National Assembly to understand the bill better.

“It will be reopened and hopefully passed into law. Nigeria’s commitment to implementation of ECOWAS Texts on Equality of Rights between women and men resonates in its ongoing constitution amendment.

“Five of the bills that were put to vote at the National Assembly were focused on gender equity- to promote more opportunities for women in governance and the society at large.

“The Gender Equity Bills underscore the following; additional seat for women in legislature; indigene rights for married women; citizenship by registration for non-Nigerian men married to Nigerian women.

“Also, 35 per cent affirmative action for women in political party administration; and reserved quota for women in cabinet positions.

“Regrettably, all bills were rejected. Despite this set back, the Nigerian National Assembly remains resolute in its vision to enact equitable laws that will address gender imbalances in our socio-political environment.

“The leadership is working hard to make sure some of the bills will be re-presented to the House and be passed.

“We are lawmakers and we know that for bills to be passed, we need to do more sensitisation and engagements with our colleagues.

“We have learnt our lessons and with the support of the leadership, there will be a difference,” Ikpeazu said.

The parliamentarians, who slammed Nigeria for discarding the gender bills, said they had expected more from Nigeria in setting the pace to meet the 35 per cent affirmation of women inclusion and gender equity.

Veronika Sessay, a member of parliament from Sierra Leone, said Nigeria as the “big brother” of Africa should set a pace for other countries to follow as they expected a positive outcome once the bills were reconsidered.

On March 1, the National Assembly rejected a constitutional bill seeking to create more inclusion of women in political and appointive positions and other gender equity issues.

