Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has said the National Assembly would continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari to enable him deliver more dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

Lawan stated this in Gombe, yesterday, while inaugurating Gombe North Senatorial District Empowerment Programme by Sa’idu Alkali.

He said President Buhari had provided great leadership for both the country and the APC since coming on board in 2015.

According to him, President Buhari had shown great desire to turn around the fortunes of the country and he had been relentless in that quest.

He said though the country is not “out of the woods, Mr. President is doing his best and, for that, we commend him. We have done so much between 2015 and 2021 and by the grace of God, the National Assembly will continue to support Mr. President to ensure we deliver our campaign promises to Nigerians.”

Lawan said the Peoples Democratic Party’s 16 years achievements were nothing compared to what President Buhari had done in six years.

He appealed to Nigerians not to be deceived during campaign, noting that APC’s continuity would bring more dividends of democracy for the country and the people.