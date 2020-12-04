By Merit Ibe

Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industries (NASSI) has emphasised the need to improve and expand members’ capacity in preparation for the AFCFTA which kicks off in January.

Lagos Chairman of the Association, Gertrude Akhimien, made the remark at the 4th Lagos NASSI, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) trade fair with the theme: AfCFTA: Taking African Trade by the Storm, where she noted that it was important for Nigeria in particular to get to the African market with enough quality products, capacity and without fear. To take AfCFTA by storm, Akhimien said government needs to grow the MSMEs sector by identifying small businesses already growing, expand them by funding, equip them with machines, with more workers and see them produce massively. “It is only massive production that can take AFCFTA by storm. We need to go into the market with large quantity of our quality products.

“The association needs to prepare businesses and members to get their products ready for export. If we don’t do that, our country will become a dumping ground for other countries.

“We need to get ready by improving and expanding capacity so that we can go to the African market without fear, with good products, capacity and enough products. She noted that the place of small businesses cannot be over emphasised, saying during the lock down, “MSMEs affected our economy, they produced and supplied goods to homes for survival despite the pandemic.

“MSMEs sustained the local economy, without a local economy we cannot survive.”