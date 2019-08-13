The Nigerian Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), says it is partnering with the Centre for International Private Enterprise (CIPE), U.S.A, to improve Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Nigeria.

Chief Solomon Vongfa, NASSI President, said on Monday in Abuja that the partnership was to encourage international best practice. Vongfa explained that the partnership with CIPE became necessary due to the challenges faced by the association as well as the zeal to propel MSMEs to be effective and well grounded.

“Due to some lapses discovered in the management of the association, we sought for help through the CIPE, U.S.A, and it intervened by sending its consultants to drill the association on good governance,’’ he said.

The NASSI president said, based on that, CIPE recently held a Diagnostic Meeting with NASSI, aimed at studying the association with a view to overhauling its operation. He stated that based on that diagnostic meeting, there was an outcome of action plan that would run for three years for the association based on the questionaires CIPE rendered.

“The diagnostic meeting revealed certain areas in which the management of the association has problems. As part of its strategic plan, CIPE has to redo our statutory plan to suit international best practice, the implementation would start mid September,’’ he noted.

Vongfa, however, called on the national executive committee members of NASSI, who were the statutory body, to give necessary corrections and approve the outcome of the meeting for implementation.

He recalled that the MSMEs survey carried out in 2017 showed that the MSMEs recorded about 41 million entrepreneurs in the country, adding that the survey was carried out by its regulatory agency, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) in collaboration with the Nigerian Bureau of Statistics (NBS).