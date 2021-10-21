By Merit Ib

The National Association of Small Scale Industrialists (NASSI), in collaboration with the Lagos State Government is set to host the 5th Lagos MSMEs trade fair, which is billed to begin October 25 to 31.

Chairman, Lagos branch of the association, Gertrude Akhimien, who made the disclosure noted that the one week event which will hold at the Adeyemi Bero Hall, Alausa, Ikeja, is themed “Role of technology in the success of the Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the new normal.”

Emphasising on the theme, Akhimien said with the invasion of COVID -19 pandemic, which introduced restrictions in movement, fear of interaction and difficulty in accessing the market, businesses are now technology driven, which is the new normal that has grown beyond measure.

She disclosed that the fair is going to be physical and virtual as products will be displayed online for promotion, so that customers can place orders.

Akhimien also noted that made in Nigeria products will be displayed for people to purchase and see the capabilities of small businesses.

She added that there would be free training sessions for SMEs where individuals can acquire skills to boost their businesses.

“We will have free tutorials or on how to trade online. AMAZON representative in Nigeria will be on ground to teach small business owners how to export their products. Also registration for NIN, lasrea, eye checkup will take place on a daily basis while the fair lasts.

“We are encouraging retirees to come for the training and also view the nature of products on display so as to build their passion on what and how to invest their money.

She also disclosed that the fair will give opportunity for business owners to do networking and interact with big organisations and experienced dealers.

