Gyang Bere, Jos

Deputy Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence and Senator representing Plateau North, Sen. Istifanus Gyang, has said the National Assembly will pursue a Bill to support President Muhamamdu Buhari’s Executive Order No. 10, to compel state governors to grant financial autonomy to state assemblies and the Judiciary.

He noted that it would be undemocratic for governors to defy the order signed by the president.

Gyang stated this yesterday during the commissioning of farmers market to boost the income-generating capacity of rural farmers in Hoss community of Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

He decried the attitude of governors in the country, who had deliberately refused to obey the Executive Order No. 10, stressing that the action had violated the principle of separation of powers.

He appealed to Governor Simon Lalong to release the funds meant for the state assembly in the interest of peace and grassroot development.