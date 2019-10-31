President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said the National Assembly through its Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, will strive to ensure justice for the underprivileged in the society.

Lawan stated this when a delegation of the Continental Executive Committee of the African Ombudsman and Mediator led by Chile Igbawua, paid a visit to his office in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to him, the National Assembly will ensure the protection of Human Rights in the country besides handling petitions from the public.

He noted that the National Assembly’s support for Human Rights in Nigeria will come by way of ensuring the eventual approval of the 2020 budget estimates proposed by the Federal Government for the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC).

Lawan, who also underscored the importance of intervention and mediation by the ombudsman, stressed the need for peaceful coexistence that is hinged on the provision of justice.

He emphasised that the legislature will work to create the needed atmosphere for the NHRC and the Public Complaints Commission to successfully execute their duties to deliver on good governance.

“Here in Nigeria, the Public Complaints Commission is the institution properly recognised by law, but we have other Ombudsman bodies.

“We want a situation where justice creates peaceful coexistence among our diverse people.