By Gabriel Dike, Lagos

The national leadership of the Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU) has directed its members at the Federal University of Agriculture Abeokuta (FUNAAB) to embark on a seven-day strike.

A letter addressed to FUNAAB Vice Chancellor, dated October 7 and signed by the Senior Assistant General Secretary, Damola Adelekun, said the strike would start on Monday, October 24, 2022.

The one-page letter to the VC titled: “Notification of a 7-day strike action”, was copied to the NASU branch chairman of FUNAAB and the Senior Assistant General Secretary, NASU, Ogun State Council.

It reads: “The union headquarters has been inundated with an avalanche of complaints against your exalted office over the statutory procedure of the welfare as the well-being of NASU members at the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta.”

The union listed five anti-NASU policies and illegality against the VC, which are undue interference in NASU affairs, and instigation of staff/members against the union and its leadership.

Other allegations levelled against the VC are victimization, stepping down the promotion of Mr IO Odunjo, arbitrary arrest and detention of NASU members without any justification and suspension of four members as a result of their participation in the 2019 national JAC of NASU and SSANU industrial action.

“In view of the above, I am on the directive to inform your office and NASU members have been directed to proceed on a 7-day strike over the above issues listed and the industrial action is to commence on Monday, 24th October 2022”, NASU informed the VC.

Recalled that the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) in a judgment delivered on May 5th, 2022, ruled against FUNAAB VC, Felix Kolawole Salako in a suit filed by the union.

On July 5th, 2022, the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in a letter to FUNAAB NASU acknowledged the NICN judgment.