Federal and States Governments have received knocks from the Organised Labour over poor funding and lack lustre attitude to the education system.

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) at a recent meeting condemned the miserly funding of education by both the Federal and State Governments and noted that any nation that builds its education on a faulty system will crumble on the wheel chair of retrogression and backwardness.

The Examination Bodies and Libraries Trade Group Council of NASU as part of its resolutions at its Regular Trade Group Council meeting held in Enugu, Enugu State noted that education is the bedrock of development and for any nation to be transformed, the education of its citizenry is essential.

The union called on the federal government to inject more funds into the educational sector as a matter of urgency as the country’s Annual Budgetary Allocation to education is a far cry from the UNESCO recommended allocation of a minimum of 26%.

The union also said that it has repeatedly noted with deep concern the poor funding of libraries by both the federal and state governments with devastating effects of dilapidated structures, bushy environment, absence of electricity supply, lack of books, inadequate staff, etc.

It stated, “Conscious of the fact that libraries play prominent role in education and national development of the nation as there is a connection between the reading culture of a people and the development of the society.

“The Council therefore urged the relevant authorities in Nigeria to accord the libraries the recognition they deserve in form of proper budgetary allocation and to also review the Act that established TETFUND to include Public Libraries and the National Library in its fund intervention.”

The union equally expressed dismay that the WAEC Management has failed to fully implement the agreement reached with the National Officers of the union on Monday, 7th October, 2019.

“The Council recognized the fact that out of the seven (7) issues in contention during the meeting, only three (3) have been resolved, while the remaining four (4) are still pending,” the resolutions said.

It however observed that the change in leadership of the Council should not be a barrier to fulfillment of agreement as the new helmsman should take over both the assets and liabilities.

The union called on the new head, Mr. Patrick Areghan to quickly look into the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached with the union and implement same to avoid industrial disharmony in the Council.