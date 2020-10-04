Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU) and the Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities (SSANU) have today announced the commencement of a 14-day warning strike.

They disclosed in a letter signed by the General Secretary of NASU, Peters Adeyemi and the SSANU President, Samson Ugwoke, who addressed to branch Chairmen of NASU and SSANU, that the unions should commence a 14-day warning strike. They explained that it is in fulfillment of their earlier threat to begin the action as soon as the Federal Government directs universities to resume academic activities.

The letter read in part: “Kindly recall earlier information on the above subject matter wherein it was conveyed that the Joint Action Committee of NASU and SSANU would embark on on a 14-day Industrial action immediately universities resume following the COVID-19 lockdown.

“Following the recent directives from the National Universities Commission (NUC) to Vice-Chancellors for the immediate resumption/safe reopening of universities, you are hereby directed to commence a 14-day warning strike effective from 5th to 19th October 2020.”

The two unions said the warning strike could result into full blown industrial action if their grievances are not addressed by the Federal Government.

They listed Inconsistencies of the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) in the payment of salaries of our members; non-payment of arrears of earned allowances being owed NASU and SSANU members despite various memoranda of understanding; non-payment of arrears of national minimum wage to our members and non-payment of retirement benefits to outgone members as lingering labour issues that the Federal Government has failed to address.

The non-academic staff unions also said lack of seriousness and delays by government in the renegotiation of the 2009 FGN/NASU and SSANU agreements; usurpation of headship of non-teaching units by academic staff in clear violation of conditions of service and establishment procedures; neglect and poor funding of state universities; corruption in the university system and non-constitution of visitation panels for the universities in line with the laws as other developments that are impacting negatively on their members are reasons they are going on 14-day warning strike after which they will embark on full blown indefinite industrial action.

The letter said: “Please note that this warning strike is prelude to a full blown, total and indefinite industrial action if the grievances highlighted above are not properly addressed. JAC congresses are to be held in all branches on or before Friday, 2nd October 2020 to sensitise members and ensure the full mobilisation and compliance for the success of the warning strike.

“Further directive shall be conveyed as matters progress.”