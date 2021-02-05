From Benjamin Babine, Abuja

Despite meetings with the Federal Government, the Joint Action Committee of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of the Universities (NASU) says it will proceed with its nationwide strike from today.

In a statement jointly signed by the NASU General Secretary, Mr Peters Adeyemi, and the SSANU President, Mr Mohammed Ibrahim, the unions explained that the decision is to compel the Federal Government to address their demands swiftly.

The non-teaching staff unions had on January 22, 2021 disclosed that it will embark on an “an indefinite, comprehensive and total strike” on February 5, 2021 because the government had allegedly not adhered to a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between both parties in October, 2020.

The demands included, rectifying inconsistencies in the Integrated Payroll Personnel Information System (IPPIS), non- payment of arrears of Minimum Wage, delay in renegotiation with government, NASU and SSANU 2009 agreement, among others.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, and other government officials, had met with the unions at a conciliation meeting on Wednesday, to address most of the unions’ demands. Though the meeting was deadlocked, a joint committee was set up to address the issues.

The statement reads partly, “In view of the outcome of the meeting, the leadership of JAC of NASU and SSANU at the branches are hereby directed to commence joint general meetings on Friday to give reports on the outcome of the conciliation meeting and pass resolutions on the way forward.

“In the meantime, the nationwide strike takes effect from 12 midnight, Friday, February 5, 2021, pending any contrary resolution by the branches.”

