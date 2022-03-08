From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

An All Progressives Congress (APC) group, under the auspices of APC Muslim Integrity Forum (APCMIF) has rejected the anointment of the former governor of Nasarawa state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as the incoming national chairman of the ruling party.

The report of President Muhammadu Buhari endorsing Senator Adamu has been a source of intense debate and controversy ahead of the party’s March 26, national convention.

But, reacting to the development at a press conference Tuesday in Abuja, the forum’s national coordinator, Hon. Abubakar Yusuf, urged President Buhari and other party leaders to critically examine the candidature of Senator Adamu and his past activities.

The group appealed that Adamu should be scrutinized based on his integrity and commitment, age and physical fitness and role as the arrow head of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s third agenda.

“APC as a party whose ideology is based on anti-corruption, integrity and good governance can not afford to present Adamu as the party’s national chairman because it will be used against the party during electioneering campaign.

“They will laugh at us and rubbish the integrity of our party. We appeal to President Buhari to critically examine the person of Adamu and his past activities, his integrity and commitment, age and physical fitness and his role as the arrow head of former President Obasanjo’s third agenda. A man who does not believe in democratic principle can not be a good party administrator especially a crisis ridden Party like ours in an election year.

“We call on President Buhari and all leaders of our party to withdraw the purported endorsement of Sen. Adamu, considering his badly damaged records, his age and the requirements of the office of the National Chairman with the view of replacing him if at all such alleged endorsement exists,” he said.

The group also argued that Adamu is not the only Muslim chairmanship aspirant from the North-central, calling on the party leaders; “to other aspirants like Sen. Umar Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha among others.

“The fact is, Abdullahi Adamu is not the only Muslim from North Central Nigeria, we have people like Sen. Umar Tanko Al-Makura, Sen. Sani Musa, Saliu Mustapha among others that can do the job.

“The age of Sen. Adamu should also be considered, Adamu lack the physical energy and charisma to move round the country and seat for long hours as it is required of a National Chairman of a governing party in a country like Nigeria,” he said.