From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazizi Yari, has assured his teeming supporters that his All Progressives Congress (APC) membership card is intact, contrary to the claim by Zamfara State party chieftain, Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi.

Shinkafi had, while fielding questions from newsmen at the party’s National Secretariat, claimed that former governor Yari was not qualified to contest the party’s National chairmanship position because he is no longer a card-carrying member of the party.

However, in a statement signed by Yari’s Campaign Group and his Chief of Staff, Engr. Abdullahi Abdulkarim Tsare, described Shinkafi as political nuisance.

“Ordinarily, Yari, wouldn’t have to join issues with the likes of Shinkafi, but for the consumption of our great party members and the general public. And also, to set the record straight.

“Shinkafi is nothing but a nuisance and a witch-hunting dog and there was never a time Abdulaziz was a friend to this errand boy of some disgruntled elements. Therefore, his pay masters should come out so that Yari, can face them one on one.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Where was Shinkafi, when Abdulaziz contested elections from a State party Secretary to the exalted office of a Governor, a two-term governor for that matter.

“We urge the public to ignore the chanting of an errand boy who will stop at nothing to cause confusion in the public, simply to mislead the teaming supporters of Yari, and to further attract large sum from his pay masters. He is not serious in the race of being the National Chairman of our great party, APC.

“Shinkafi, was in the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) throughout the 16 years period of PDP rule; for that period, he was just a nuisance in APGA because he caused a lot of trouble and I believed the APGA as a party is in a better position to give detailed account of what Sani Shinkafi represent.

“If not, why should anybody explain to the public that someone who was a governor did not have a membership registration of the party he worked so tirelessly to form, and during that period, Shinkafi was in APGA. It was when Matawalle defected that he Shinkafi joined his pay masters. For the avoidance of doubt, Abdulaziz Yari is a party man.

“He is a registered member of the APC with his membership Card obtained by him. He is the Only known chairmanship aspirant coming from Zamfara in particular and the North West geo-political zone; the party and general public should disregard any noise maker claiming to be an aspirant under the umbrella of APC,” he noted in the statement.