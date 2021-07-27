Ekiti Governor, Kayode Fayemi has reiterated commitment to efforts geared towards building a nation where justice and peace shall reign, noting that nation building cannot be achieved by fiat.

He stated this on Monday when he received the Prelate of Methodist Church, His Eminence Dr Samuel Chukuemeka Kalu Uche at the Governor’s office in Ado- Ekiti.

Dr Fayemi maintained that the task of nation building was a continuous process adding that for a perfect union to be achieved, the nation must continue to exist without any sense of discrimination and feeling of oppression among its subjects.

He said those in position of authority must continue to work assiduously for the peaceful coexistence of Nigerians.

“I heard you spoke to the media about some of the challenges we were experiencing in the country and your perspectives on how to overcome those challenges. It was heartwarming that these perspectives are not altogether far away from some of the things that we have been preaching because most importantly our country needs prayer and that is what you have been doing relentlessly.

“We must continue to build a nation where justice and peace would reign but the nation building process is always work in progress. Nation building is not something that can be done by fiat, if we must work towards a more perfect union as the American will say, it is a union that must continue to improve the ownership of the land by all that belongs to it without discrimination and without any feeling of oppression.

“And for us in Ekiti, may be because we are of one stalk we don’t even understand the concept of discrimination very well. That is why we don’t subscribe to it in any form and we don’t think our country will grow if it discriminates against any of its citizens.

Commending the leadership of the Methodist church for contributing immensely to the socio and economic development of the country in the area of health, education, and other sectors, Dr Fayemi called for more prayers to overcome the challenges of the country and to sustain harmonious and peaceful coexistence of the people.

The prelate Uche described Dr Kayode Fayemi as a detribalized Nigerian who believed in the unity and peaceful coexistence of the country with a track record of excellence, versatility and people oriented visions.

