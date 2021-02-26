From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Professor of Statistics in the Department of Mathematical Sciences, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, Kayode Adekeye, has called for application of creativity and innovation to stimulate socioeconomic development capable of inspiring nation building.

He pointed out that the challenges being witnessed in Nigeria’s development drive was due to redundancy and myopia.

He noted that development and nation building required proactive measures articulated by creativity, innovation and giant strides by not only government but concerned citizenry.

Professor Adekeye stated this on Thursday while delivering the 7th inaugural lecture of the university on the theme: “Assignable Variation: The Unknown That Must Be Known.”

He stressed that “if it is not broken, do not fix it” philosophy which is retrogressive had been the bane of the country’s development instead of “do it right the first time” philosophy that is progressive and inspires development.

He said: “If it is not broken do not fix it philosophy is what operates in our education, health, housing, power, transportation and many more sectors in Nigeria. A nation that believes in quality products, deliverables and services must and should not operate the philosophy.

To unravel the unknown that must be known, the second philosophy of do it right the first time and always must be enforced and seen to be operational by all.”