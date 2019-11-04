The Advertising Agencies Association of Nigeria (AAAN), Advertisers’ Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), Outdoor Advertising Association of Nigeria (OAAN), Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) and Media Independent Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MIPAN) will be partnering the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria on its forthcoming National Advertising Conference.

Organised by APCON, the conference, which holds at Transcorp Hilton Hotel between 25 and 27 November, is billed as the as the biggest advertising event in Nigeria’s history and will bring together the most important industry stakeholders, including advertising and marketing communications professionals as well as scholars and students with interest in advertising. specially invited government figures and business leaders.

Expected to be in attendance at the conference are Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), who will declare the conference open, and Mr. Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF). Also expected is Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who will be the special guest and chief host, with the leaders of industry sectoral groups as co-hosts. The conference has, as theme, “Advertising in the Post-digital Age: The Profession, The Business and Nigeria’s Socio-economic Development,” one that was deliberately chosen to help the industry prepare for and, importantly, fashion an appropriate response to changes happening globally.

Various committees comprising senior and distinguished practitioners from the various sectoral groups, have started implementing initiatives to make the conference a success.