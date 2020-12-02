From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

No fewer than 2000 athletes will on Saturday, December 19, run for millions of Naira price money in the third edition of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon in Abuja.

National Coordinator of the event, Jacob Onu, noted that while the fir st and second edition was adjudged a huge success with 185–200 participating athletes, the last 10 athletes that finished the race will be rewarded.

Ruling out the possibility of international athletes participating in the race, Onu revealed that the total distance of the race is 21.03km (approximately half a marathon), covering a total area of 23.04km2 with the flag off/start point holding at the Eagle Square.

“The briefing is aimed at acquainting you with our readiness to host the third edition of the National Anti-Corruption Marathon “Abuja 2020” here in our Nation’s Capital.

“As you are all aware, the second edition of the race was organized last year precisely on the December 9, to mark the United Nations (UN) International Anti-corruption Day, which is on the 9th December every year.

“The total distance of the race is 21.03km (approximately half a marathon), covering a total area of 23.04km2. The flag off/start point is the Eagle Square. Athlete will run through the marathon route and finish at the Eagle Square. This makes the start and finish point the same.

“The first and second edition was adjudged a huge success in that 185–200 athletes participated in the race with the first to tenth positions in both the male and female category taking home cash prizes ranging from one million naira to twenty thousand naira.

“The beauty of it all is that all those that participated had their names enshrined as vanguards in the fight against corruption through the awareness the marathon is intended to create.

“Emmanuel Gyang crosses the finish line with a time of 1:04:31 in the male category, while Deborah Pam Gyang finished with a time of 1:17:58 in the Female category.

“The fight against corruption is not a one off battle, rather a continuous one that requires perseverance and endurance. This is the reason behind this initiative. The marathon race is symbolic in that without perseverance and endurance one can’t start and finish a marathon race.

Giving more update on the race, he said: “This initiative happens to be the first globally. It is our desire that it is sustained over time and improved on in subsequent Editions. It is also expected to be a platform to encourage and empower participating athletes.