From Gyang Bere, Jos

Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Prof. Nora Dadu’ut has said that she is collaborating with National Assembly members to address the ravaging issues of insecurity in Plateau South.

She noted that the issue of insecurity is the business of every individual and called on traditional and community leaders to feed the security agencies with adequate and timely information for swift action.

Prof. Dadu’ut disclosed this on Friday during a media interaction with Journalists in Jos to mark har one year at the National Assembly.

She explained that her priorities were on women and youth empowerment, human capital development, education and security of lives and property of her constituents.

“The issue of insecurity a national level that cannot be localized to Plateau State alone, we will continue to appeal to the Federal Government to do it best in addressing the situation.

“The call made by the Emir of Wase is a reminder to the fact that the issues of insecurity in the Southern Senatorial District is still happening and government’s attention need to be call yo it. You are aware that Wase is the last local government area in Plateau State, after the local government, you will meet unknown forest where these people can come in.

“At the Senatorial level, we have sponsored some motions towards addressing insecurity generally and I believe this is not going to be different. I believe everybody is concerned over our security.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Dadu’ut solicited the support of the public to the traditional rulers who are closely in touch with people at the grassroot to enable them strengthen security nat the grassroot.

“I assure us that the Senate and the legislative arm are still working to better the lots of Nigerians with regards to insecurity in the country.”

Prof. Dadu’ut who was elected to filled in the vacuum created by the death of the former Senator representing the zone, Ignatius Longjan, said she has taken as one of her priorities the empowerment of youths and women, human capital development, education and employment of young graduates.

“We have met different strokes of life, and with God on our side, we are able to make so far, some reasonable impact on the lives of our constituents drawing from the six local government areas withstanding the crisis of expectations.

“One year after the massive support that brought me into office, we have been able to present the dividend of democracy empowerment programmes, as well as certain developmental projects and programmes that have impacted positively on the people.”

Prof. Dadu’ut explained further, “I have also endeavored to ensure a vibrant representation of the Constituency in the chambers. With the pocket of attacks and security challenges that occured in some areas of Plateau.

“I have often appealed for calm and peaceful co-existence among the populace. I have also ensure that I carry out legislative functions of enacting laws as as attending international legislative programmes out the country.