Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A delegation of the National Assembly has paid a condolence visit to the leader of Afenifere, Pa Reuben Fasoranti who lost his daughter, Mrs Funke Olakunrin, with a pledge to support efforts by the government to tackle security challenges facing the country.

The House and the Senate sent the delegation following a motion moved by a lawmaker representing Akure South/Akure North federal constituency, Mr Adedayo Omolafe, who urged the Federal government to make the killing of Fasoranti’s daughter as test case to end kidnapping and highway banditry.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after condoling the 94-year-old Afenifere leader on behalf of the House of Representatives, Mr Segun Odebunmi who led the delegation said various security measures by the Federal government like the deployment of more soldiers on the highways would receive the blessing of the National Assembly.

He assured that the National Assembly would work with security operatives to fish out Mrs Olakunrin’s killers.

Also, he enjoined the people to volunteer information regarding security around them.