From Godwin Tsa Abuja

A political support group, the Core All Progressives Congress Supporters Network (Co-APC-SuN), is alleging plots by some members of the National Assembly to impeach President Mohammadu Buhari.

The group, in a statement on Monday, called for the immediate resignation of Senator Ahmad Lawan as Senate President, as a consequence of the alleged plot.

The APC-linked group also called for an investigation of the Senate President, the former Borno State Governor, Senator Kashim Shettima, and senators from opposition political parties over the allegation.

The group’s spokesman Alhaji Bala Abubakar, accused some members of the APC of joining forces with opposition party elements.

Abubakar stated: ‘We learnt reliably that these subversive elements within the party fold have concluded plans in alliance with opposition blocs in the parliament to replace President Buhari with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is expected to only serve out the remaining two years of the Buhari Presidency and handover power.

”This plot is unacceptable, distasteful, offensive and condemnable to the teeming members of the ruling APC and Nigerians.

‘It is a veiled agenda to imperil Nigeria’s democracy, cause further anarchy in the polity. We shall not hesitate to use every legal force at our disposal to resist the manic ambition of some desperadoes to govern the country through backdoor tactics, instead of the popular ballot.

‘In the meantime, let us make it abundantly clear to all and sundry that henceforth, we shall fully deploy the instruments at our disposal to closely monitor the political engagements of Sen. Lawan, together with everyone mentioned in the plot to unseat President Buhari. Anywhere, a shadow of such satanic plots is noticed, we shall take the necessary actions to crush it instantaneously.

”The Co-APC-SuN, therefore, calls on Sen Ahmad Lawan to resign his position as the Senate President of Nigeria without any further delay. The APC is not prepared to condone any acts of treachery in the party or from any individual prodded by a selfish agenda to scuttle Nigeria’s democracy. We hereby demand that Senator Lawan resigns as President of the Senate within 14 days from this date. Failure to do so shall attract the wrath of APC supporters nationwide to occupy the National Assembly until the needful is done.

‘Therefore, the Co-APC-SuN publicly alerts all official organs of the party, the national parliamentarians on the platform of the party and all Nigerians to remain vigilant in order to foil the attempt and should not be allowed to generate political crisis in Nigeria, which would have far-reaching spillover effects with unimaginable consequences.’