From Abel Leonard, Lafia

National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies ( NILDS) , National Assembly has commenced the training of legislative officials and other support staff of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly on legislative management system.

This, the institute said that, was to improve on the skills of the staff for effective service delivery and for the overall development of the state and the country at large.

Miss Rekiya Ibrahim Atta, the Deputy Director, Training and International Cooperation, NILDS stated this on Tuesday in Abuja during the opening ceremony of a four-day Training Workshop for the House Legislative Officials.

She said that the training workshop was aimed at boosting capacities of the House officials for effective service delivery.

” This is a capacity building workshop which is aimed at equipping the participants with skills on Legislative Management System .

” This is to ensure quality service delivery while discharging their duties.

” As the importance of any training like this one cannot be overemphasized to the development of the legislature and the country at large,” she said.

She urged the participants to take the training with all seriousness it deserves in their interest and for the overall development of their state and the country.

The deputy director called for sustained good working relationship between the legislators and the staff of the assembly for quality service delivery and for the overall development of the country.

Responding, Mr Ego Maikeffi Abashe, the Clerk of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly and Mrs Rosia Lahe Kumbugu, Director, Publication/ Information of the House have expressed their readiness to use the knowledge gained for effective service delivery.

They have commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for approving and sponsoring the workshop.

They have also appreciated Rt. Hon Ibrahim Balarabe-Balarabe, the Speaker of the House for facilitating and enhancing the workshop and called for its sustenance.

The duo assured of the staff readiness to be dedicated to their duties at all times for optimal productivity and for the overall development of the state.

It would be reported that Dr. Mohammed Amali, Research Fellow, NILDS presented a paper on Structure, Management and Functions of Parliament.

It would also be reported that Dr Samuel Oguche presented a paper on Chamber Management, House Rules and Proceedings among other paper presentations.