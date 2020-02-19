Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has tasked top security officials to beef up the security measures at the National Assembly to avert any threat.

Lawan, who is also the chairman of the National Assembly, said he has received report of security threat to the Assembly.

He made this disclosure in his opening remarks at an emergency meeting the leadership of the Senate had with top security officials.

“Personally I had a report from the DSS that we had a security threat. Many unknown and uninvited people came or are coming into the National Assembly complex and we felt we shouldn’t take this lightly.

“From today we have to find temporary solution to support the security arrangement here. We will find a more permanent solution by the time the entire environment is remodeled,” Lawan said.

In attendance were the Director General of the Department of Security Service(DSS) and representatives of the Defence, Police, Civil Defence, Fire Service and other security agencies.

Lawan said the responsibility for ensuring security for all Nigerians is a collective responsibility for both the legislative and executive arms of government.

“We are working hard, we are working round the clock. We have a very active ad hoc Committee that is already engaging with the security agencies.

“As principal officers of the National Assembly, or let me say in the Senate in this respect, our responsibility and obligation is to ensure that our Senators, members of the House of Representatives, workers of the National Assembly, our visitors and indeed anyone who has a lawful business to do in this National Assembly are safe.

“For a very long time, this National Assembly will always have people who have no business coming here.

“With the heightening insecurity in the country, the time has come for this National Assembly to be properly secured for members of the National Assembly to carry out their legislative and other functions, under a very safe atmosphere.

“And of course, our workers, our visitors. What that means is that, if someone has no business here, that person shouldn’t be in the National Assembly. Because we are a parliament, we are a place or an institution where our constituents who feel very strongly about any issue can come and express their opinions. Some will come for protests. Some will attend public hearings in the committee rooms. Some will visit the gallery or in some cases even enter the chamber when allowed to do so.”