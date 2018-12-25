Never in the history of Nigeria has a President been jeered, heckled, and openly abused while presenting the yearly budget estimates to the National Assembly. This was what happened to President Muhammadu Buhari last week when he presented the budget to the legislators.

On a scale of naughtiness, you have to give National Assembly members the cake for grumpiness. That was a case of adults behaving badly. There are certain behaviours we do not associate with legislators, particularly when they are supposed to be full-grown adults and role models.

I am not a fan of Buhari or indeed any President who has governed Nigeria since Independence but I did not expect National Assembly members to descend so low in the way they expressed their dissatisfaction with Buhari for his unimpressive performance since he was elected President in 2015. Apparently, that was what the booing was all about. The legislators who disrupted Buhari’s budget speech were outraged with how the country has been governed for the past four years but they did so in the most bizarre, infantile, morally reprehensible, and politically unacceptable way.

If the legislators have no respect for Buhari as the President, they ought to respect the office that Buhari occupies. Whether they like it or not, Buhari was elected President by citizens to serve for four years. Everyone must agree on this point because Buhari was not elected exclusively by the National Assembly. The office must be respected till another presidential election when voters will decide whether to re-elect the President or bundle him out of office. The other option available to the legislators, if they are so upset by the President’s performance, is to begin an impeachment process. That will not be an easy process anyway.

National Assembly members cannot remove Buhari from his position through bad behaviour, through wild expression of their disapproval of Buhari’s style of governance, through booing the President, or through banging on tables and desks in the parliament. Of course, many citizens are not happy with Buhari’s performance but they must be appalled by the way the legislators used the budget speech space to ambush and harass Buhari.

It was Michelle Obama, wife of former United States President Barack Obama, who said the best way to demonstrate higher class and dignity to your enemies is to show them that you are more mature, more responsible, more refined, and more sophisticated. She said if your enemies adopt low level behaviour, you should go higher and show them grace, civility, finesse, and maturity. In essence, the hallmark of maturity is the ability to remain calm in the face of all provocations. Unfortunately, National Assembly members who booed Buhari last week failed this simple test of maturity and responsibility.