Even with World Health Organization (WHO) announcing that Asymptomatic carriers of COVID-19 are not likely to transmit the virus, cross river state government as always have not deviated from their active preventive measures of making sure that cross riverians remain safe.

Nurses in North America and in Cross River state have strongly commended the Cross River State Government for its innovative approach to the fight against COVID-19. The National Association of Nigerian Nurses in North America (NANNNA), a United Organization of all the Nigerian Nurses Associations and Nursing School Alumni in North America working to improve the health and quality of lives of Nigerians at home and in diaspora have supported the State Government with face shields in partnership to prevent the spread of the virus. While nurses in the state have set up committees to work with state government on prevention and management of suspected cases. The state Nurses have also donated hand sanitizers, face mask, Veronica buckets, and soaps to facilities across the state.

Presenting the items, the President of the National Association of Nigerian Nurses and Midwives Comrade Ojong Ofut Ogar appreciated the State Government and the Health Commissioner who doubles as the Chairman of the COVID-19 Taskforce Team for a job well done and for giving out their best to have kept the State free from the global pandemic amidst all challenges. He reiterated that the support is to help fight the global pandemic. The AG Director of Nursing Mrs Pauline Obute before handing over the donated items to the Health Boss went ahead to convey the message from NANNNA congratulating the government of Sen Prof Ben Ayade and his team for being the only State yet to record a case in the entire Country stating that this is indeed a record that will be kept in history books.

Receiving the items on behalf of the CRSG, the Chairman of the COVID-19 Response Team and the CRS Commissioner for Health Dr Betta Edu appreciated Nurses in America and Cross River for their commitment, as well as the show of love and concern to Nigeria and Cross River State in particular. She assured them that the items will be evenly distributed to all the Nurses in the State through the various hospitals across the State. “It’s on record that our front line health workers are the ones directly involved in this pandemic and nurses are most at risk, we will protect nurses at all cost. and keep them safe as priority of Governor Sen Prof Ben Ayade. We’ll continue to do our best to protect our people always and we’ll never relent. I thank you on behalf of His Excellency Sen Prof Ben Ayade and cross riverians

The donated items will be used by health workers at strategic screening points which have been made compulsory in all hospitals across the state and other public places