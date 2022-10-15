From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Former Edo State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in the 2020 governorship election, Mrs. Mabel Oboh, yesterday, said the conferment of the national award of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) on the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II, was an honour well deserved.

She gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen in Benin City.

The former governorship candidate said it will go down in the history of the country that the Benin monarch is among the few traditional rulers who put smiles on the faces of Nigerians during the most trying times of the country.

Mrs. Oboh, who is the current National Director of Diversity and Inclusion of the party, said the Oba of Benin, due to his fatherly love, during the COVID-19 pandemic lock down, donated food stuffs to the citizens of the state to cushion their sufferings.

“When there was a total lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic in the country, you rose to the challenge. You gave palliatives to the citizens of the state to cushion the adverse effects of the COVID-19 on them.

“The food items you donated to every home in Edo State was highly received with joy. You did that out of your fatherly love,” she said.

Oboh said the Oba, through various measures, has made the issues of Community Development Association (CDA) that has hitherto hindered development, a thing of the past in the state.

Oboh said citizens of the state can now buy their lands, build on them, without having to worry if their lands would be resold to multiple buyers or having to be extorted.

The former governorship candidate added that the Oba through various initiatives has also stood against human trafficking and prostitution.

She said the state has regained her pride of place in the comity of nations since the Oba ascended the throne.

She said the monarch has always placed the needs of his people before the president whenever the opportunity avails itself adding that, such action is one of the key attributes of a king who wants the best for his people.

She said the news of the nomination of the Oba of Benin as one of those to be honoured did not come to her as a surprise because the Oba has done the state and the country proud in so many ways.

She extolled the sterling qualities of the Oba as the king who has been ordained for greatness in all his endeavours.

She further commended President Muhammadu Buhari for rewarding excellent and those who are contributing to the development of the country and to the development of humanity.