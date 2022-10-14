The CEO of Rashidi Yekini Foundation, who doubles as the legal counsel to the late ‘goalking,’ Barrister Mohammed Jubril Olanrewaju has thanked the President, Muhammadu Buhari’s led government for recognising the efforts of the late football legend with posthumous award of MON.

The Ibadan based legal practitioner made the remark in Ibadan, saying the national honour came at the right time which is exactly ten years after the mysterious death, of the Super Eagles all-time leading scorer.

“Nothing is too much to do by the federal government to immortalise the name of my late client considering what had done to boost the image of Nigeria’s Super Eagles among the comity of football nations in his life times.

“On this premise, I want to thank the Federal Government, on behalf of the Rashidi Yekini Foundation, for the posthumous award of MON, coming especially now that we’re planning to celebrate his ten years remembrance,” Barrister Mohammed noted.

Yekini scored 37 goals as a Nigerian international footballer, and represented the nation in seven major tournaments, including two World Cup Championships, where he scored the country’s first-ever goal in the competition.