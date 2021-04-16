From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, confirmed that about nine plants supplying electricity to the national grid had broken down leading to the current nationwide blackout.

The affected plants include Sapele, Afam, Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor, stressing that the Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance. In a statement, the Special Assistant to the Minister of Power, Aaron Artimas said that also said Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omoku, Paras and Alaoji are experiencing gas constraints while the Shiroro plant has water management problems.

“This unfortunate development has drastically affected power generation, thus effectively minimising the national grid.

‘In view of this, the Minister of Power Mr Sale Mamman regrets this unfortunate situation and offers his sincere apology to all affected Nigerians on the inconveniences the power shortages are causing. He assured that the ministry through the appropriate agencies was working assiduously to rectify the technical problems affecting the plants as well as resolving the gas issues to the others.