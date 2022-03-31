From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the incessant power outages experienced in many parts of the country, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has obtained a total of $550 million to ensure clean, safe, reliable and affordable electricity for Nigerians.

While $350 million came from the World Bank, $200 million was obtained from the African Development Bank (AfDB) whereas an additional $11 million would be used for the deployment of solar hybrid mini grids and solar home systems.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

In a statement, Director of Promotions, REA, Ayang Ogbe, noted that so far, over 300 clusters have been identified for electrification across the country in different phases. These include Ariaria Market in Aba, Abia State; Sabon Gari Market in Kano, Kano State and Sura Shopping Complex in Lagos State.

So far, over 12,000 shops are now receiving clean, safe, reliable and affordable electricity supply.

At launch, the pilot phase of the Energising Economies Initiative (EEI), a Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) initiative being implemented by the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), has commissioned the Sura Shopping Complex Independent Power Project in Lagos State powering 1,047 shops, as well as the Ariaria International Market (Independent Power Project), Aba, Abia State, powering over 4,000 shops. Also, launched were over 6,000 energised shops at Sabon Gari Market, Kano State with more connections in the pipeline.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“The EEI developers were sufficiently represented at the roundtable, with representatives from Ariaria International Market Energy Solutions (AMES) Limited, Solad Integrated Power Solutions Limited, Rensource Energy Limited and Green Village Electricity (GVE) Projects Limited all present at the REA” he said.

While acknowledging the challenges faced by the private developers, the agency advised them to strengthen their communication culture by proactively updating their customers on key information and/or technical issues in order to keep their stakeholders up-to-date, per time.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

These challenges include, technical and legal solutions to customer bypass, funding constraints, gas unavailability, power shortage and system collapse due to system capacity, inadequate provision of metering, electricity vending system issues and challenges with customer service delivery.

Meanwhile, the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) is the Implementing Agency of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), under the Federal Ministry of Power. It is tasked with the electrification of unserved and underserved communities with the aim to catalyse economic growth and improve quality of life for Nigerians.

“REA is currently administering the Rural Electrification Fund (REF) and implementing the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP) and a number of initiatives in furtherance of its mandate: Energising Education Programme (EEP), Grid Extension (capital projects); Energising Economies Initiative (EEI), Solar Power Naija Programme, Energy for All – ‘Mass Rural Electrification’ and Research and Innovation Hub.”