The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) recently unveiled its National Border Strategy 2019, aimedat enhancing national security and economic growth across the country.

Comptroller-General of the Service, Mr Muhammad Babandede, presented the document, which was was funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in Abuja to stakeholders.

According to him, the NIS National Boarder Management Strategy (NBMS) 2019 to 2023 articulates a renewed five-year vision and institutional approach to border management in the country, adding that the strategy is within the scope of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

He said: “When the borders are safe, it would result into a safe nation. So the document would address the issue of national security, border security and addressed border as a means of trade. It will ensure transparency; it will reduce corruption, it will help to ensure that human rights are protected and we will ensure that smugglers and traffickers are not allowed to leave or enter our country.”

Meanwhile, House Committee Chairman on Interior, Mr Nasir Daura, said that the committee would ensure that the NIS was given the necessary support to ensure smooth implementation of the policy.

He stated that the document would help to provide the requisite protection that could ensure the respect and dignity of human rights.

He added: “As a committee, we will make the Nigeria Immigration Service more effective by providing the necessary budgetary support to better manage the borders.”