A Tourism professional, Mr Olanrewaju Scott, on Sunday urged the Federal Government to work tirelessly to ensure the country gets a national carrier and boost security to improve revenue generation in the sector.

Scott, Chief Executive Officer, Dascott Brand and Events, who made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, said that the tourism industry must also be rebranded.

He said it was high time the federal government and Nigerians in general gaind bountifully from the tourism industry because of its numerous potential.

According to him, to fully maximise the potential in the sector for improved revenue generation, the environment must be conducive, interesting and attractive to intending tourists.

Scott said: “My general perception of the tourism sector in Nigeria and the way it is being presently operated can simply be explained as taking the bull by the horns, which would not yield the best result.

“To achieve the maximum result in tourism, the federal government has to be fully involved and ready to make transformation in the sector, letting the world know that Nigeria is ready to welcome visitors.

“We must start from our national carrier. Nigeria needs a national carrier that has to be branded to reflect the image of the people of Nigeria positively, how hospitable we are.

“Managing the security of the country effectively in order to give the potential visitors, investors and tourists the confidence and peace of mind in choosing Nigeria as country to visit is also germane.

“There should also be constant enlightenment to the locals on the opportunities and benefits of tourism in their communities, especially to the young ones.

“Also, campaign to the local artisans and their involvement in the sector is also important.”

Scott urged the federal government to create the needed enabling environment to attract both local and foreign investors as it had become obvious that “the private investors were still sitting on the fence.”

He said the sector was capable of generating huge revenue for the nation as it was reported that In 2019, tourism contributed 1.5 billion US dollars to the Nigerian economy.

He noted that this was estimated to be 0.3 per cent of the total Gross Domestic Product , but in 2020, the revenue dropped significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, in a post pandemic era, the nation could generate more if things were done rightly.

“The federal government needs to do more to boost the tourism sector, improving our infrastructure, security, educating the locals, positive image of Nigeria as a first choice to tourists,” he said. (NAN)