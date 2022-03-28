From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Convention Planning Committee has commended the media for the successful conduct of its National Convention in Abuja, saying that the role of the media in such an event cannot be ignored.

The ruling party also regretted difficulties encountered by journalists in their coverage of events, expressing the hope that none of such incidents, if any, will be allowed to happen in the future.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

In a message from the Co-Chairmen, Abdullahi Sule, the Governor of Nassarawa State and Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, the Secretary of the Publicity Committee of the Media Subcommittee, Mallam Garba Shehu, said in a statement in Abuja on Monday, that publicity is critical to creating public awareness of any issue.

According to him, ‘without the contributions of the mass media, the convention wouldn’t have attained the degree of success it had achieved.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Shehu added: ‘We are particularly impressed with the maximum publicity accorded the convention by the press and their patience to withstand inconveniences in the course of covering the event.’

He added that ‘in a democracy, the press plays a significant role in creating public awareness of political events and issues,’ explaining that ‘a majority of the citizens depends mainly on the media to gain information about the government or political activities.

‘The level of commitment that you dedicated to the coverage of the event went a long way to bring about the success of the APC national convention. Besides, members of the media were also able to provide analyses and insights on the convention, thereby helping members of the general public gain knowledge of the issues and candidates,’ he said.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .